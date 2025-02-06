When I last wrote about Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) on May 17, 2024, it was after a months-long +20% decline after the release of its second quarter fiscal year ("FY") 2024 earnings on February 29, 2024. Investors have been uncomfortable with the headwinds facing
Investing In Zscaler: Harnessing The Power Of Zero Trust And AI
Summary
- Zscaler's last several years were rough due to enterprise spending reluctance, competition, and sales reorganization, but it remains a significant player in digital security transformation.
- The Avalor acquisition enhances Zscaler's SecOps capabilities, leveraging AI and a massive data foundation to introduce innovative security products like UVM and Risk 360.
- Despite short-term margin pressures from new product launches, Zscaler's fundamentals show solid revenue growth, solid customer traction, and expanding operating margins.
- The stock is potentially undervalued, with a long growth runway in the cybersecurity market. Therefore, it is a buy for risk-tolerant growth investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About ZS Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on ZS
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-