Magnera Corporation (MAGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Weilminster - IR

Curt Begle - CEO

Jim Till - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities

Edlain Rodriguez - Mizuho

Roger Spitz - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Magnera First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Robert Weilminster. Sir, please begin.

Robert Weilminster

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining Magnera's first fiscal quarter 2025 earnings call. This is our first earnings call update since we combined Berry's Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films Business with Glatfelter creating Magnera on November, 04, 2024. Joining me, I have Magnera's Chief Executive Officer, Curt Begle, and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Till.

Following our prepared remarks today, we’ll have a question-and-answer session. In order to allow everyone the opportunity to participate, we do ask that you limit yourself to one question with a brief follow-up, then a fallback into the queue for any additional questions. A few things to note before handing the call over.

On our website at magnera.com, you can find today's press release and earnings call presentation under our Investor Relations section. You can also go directly to ir.magnera.com. As referenced on Slide 2 during the call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings press release and in the appendix of the presentation available on our website.