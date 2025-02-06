Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCPK:SCGLY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results of the Société Générale Group. I will now hand over to Mr. Slawomir Krupa, Chief Executive Officer. Sir, please go ahead.

Slawomir Krupa

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. I'm very pleased to be here with you to review our performance and achievements for the past year. But I'm also eager to share with you our future ambitions and the targets we have set for the year to come.

Of course, I first want to welcome Leo our new CFO, who joined the call for the first time. Leo is a tremendous addition to our leadership team and we have been working together for about a month already, and I'm very happy to have him on the team.

2024 was the first full year for the management team appointed in 2023. At our CMD, we set a clear path for the company. And since then we've been relentlessly focused on the precise execution of our strategy. We are committed to building strength and sustainability through higher capital, strategic focus and improved profitability. We have been successful in