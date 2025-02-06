Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Corinna Van der Ghinst - Investor Relations
Patrice Louvet - President and CEO
Justin Picicci - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jay Sole - UBS
Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Paribas
Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group
Michael Binetti - Evercore ISI
John Kernan - TD Cowen
Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo
Chris Nardone - Bank of America
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ralph Lauren Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to turn over the conference to our host, Ms. Corey Van der Ghinst. Please go ahead.
Corinna Van der Ghinst
Good morning, and thank you for joining Ralph Lauren's third quarter fiscal 2025 conference call. With me today are Patrice Louvet, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Justin Picicci, Chief Financial Officer.
After prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions, which we ask that you limit to one per caller. During today's call, our financial performance will be discussed on a constant currency adjusted basis. Our reported results, including foreign currency can be found in this morning's press release.
We will also be making some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including our financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Our expectations contain many risks and uncertainties. Principal risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are detailed in our SEC filings. To find disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures that we use when discussing our financial results, you should refer
- Read more current RL analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts