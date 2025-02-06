Years ago, there was a TV commercial about a kids’ toy called Weebles, which “wobbled, but they don’t fall down.” The line comes to mind in reviewing recent market activity. Since returning to the White House last month, President Trump has outlined a wave of
Risk-On Sentiment Endures, Despite Trade Uncertainty
Summary
- Consider the ratio for an aggressive global asset allocation mix vs. its conservative counterpart. Despite recent turbulence, the trend remains the same: positive in a non-trivial degree.
- The to-and-fro is more pronounced when focusing on US stocks, but the ratio of the broad market-cap-weighted market portfolio vs. a low-volatility alternative has rebounded sharply.
- Turning to relative performance of US shares vs. foreign counterparts in developed markets suggests the American bounceback has gone too far too fast.
