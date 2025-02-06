Axon Enterprise: A Buy Due To International Opportunities Plus Continued Revenue Growth
Summary
- Axon reported a 32% revenue increase in Q3 2024, with strong growth across all segments and a projected 30% year-over-year growth for Q4 2024.
- International expansion is a key growth driver, with a significant contract from the Canadian police and potential in Europe due to low product penetration.
- New product launches, like drones as first responders, enhance Axon's offerings, ensuring long-term revenue growth despite potential adoption delays.
- Political risks, such as tariffs from the Trump administration, could impact international expansion, but government customers may mitigate these effects.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AXON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
