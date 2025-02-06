AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Reilley – Vice President-Investor Relations

Ben Schall – President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin O'Shea – Chief Financial Officer

Sean Breslin – Chief Operating Officer

Matt Birenbaum – Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Wolfe – Citibank

Jamie Feldman – Wells Fargo

Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jeff Spector – Bank of America

Nick Yulico – Scotiabank

John Pawlowski – Green Street Advisors

Adam Kramer – Morgan Stanley

Rich Hightower – Barclays

Alexander Goldfarb – Piper Sandler

Rich Anderson – Wedbush Securities

Michael Goldsmith – UBS

Alex Kim – Zelman and Associates

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AvalonBay Communities Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the remarks made by the company, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Your host for today's conference call is Mr. Jason Reilley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Reilley, you may begin your conference call.

Jason Reilley

Thank you, Sherri, and welcome to AvalonBay Communities fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Before we begin, please note that forward-looking statements may be made during this discussion. There are a variety of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. There is a discussion of these risks and uncertainties in yesterday afternoon's press release as well as in the company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

As usual, the press release does include an attachment with definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms, which may be used in today's discussion. The attachment is also available on our website at www.avalonbay.com/earnings and we encourage you to refer to this information during the review