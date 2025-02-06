Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Sabella - Vice President of Investor Relations

William Hendricks - President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Smith - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Rollyson - Raymond James

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

Keith Mackey - RBC Capital Markets

Sareeb Pant - Bank of America

Eddie Kim - Barclays

Kirk Hallead - Benchmark

Jeff LeBlanc - TPH & Company

Doug Decker - Capital One Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Rebecca and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Patterson-UTI Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Sabella, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Sabella

Thank you, Rebecca. Good morning, and welcome to Patterson-UTI's earnings conference call to discuss our fourth quarter 2024 results. With me today are Andy Hendricks, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andy Smith, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, statements that are made in this conference call that refer to the company's or management's plans, intentions, targets, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the company's SEC filings which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially. The company takes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Statements made in this conference call include non-GAAP financial measures. The required reconciliation to GAAP financial measures are included on our website