Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Kevin Clothier - SVP and CFO
Timothy Donahue - President and CEO
Conference Call Participants
Phil Ng - Jefferies
Andrew Orme - Wolfe Research
Ghansham Panjabi - R.W. Baird
George Staphos - Bank of America
Stefan Diaz - Morgan Stanley
Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets
Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities
Anojja Shah - UBS
Anthony Pettinari - Citigroup
Edlain Rodriguez - Mizuho
Mike Roxland - Truist Securities
George Staphos - Bank of America
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Crown Holdings Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Kevin Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, sir, and you may begin.
Kevin Clothier
Thank you, Al, and good morning. With me on today's call is Tim Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer. If you do not already have the earnings release, it is available on our website at crowncork.com.
On this call, as in the earnings release, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from such statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to vary is contained in the press release and in our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K for 2023 and subsequent filings.
Earnings for the quarter were $3.02 per share, including a $2.32 per share gain from the sale of Eviosys compared to a $0.27 per share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.59 compared to $1.24 in the prior year quarter. Net sales for the quarter were up 2% compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting a 4% increase in global beverage can volumes and increased food can volumes, offset by lower
