MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Vollmer - Chief Financial Officer

Nicole Kivisto - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rob Johnson - President, WBI Energy

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Levine - Citi

Operator

Hello. My name is Constantine, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the MDU Resources Group Year-End 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] The webcast can be accessed at www.mdu.com under the Investors headings, select Events & Presentations and click Year-End 2024 Events Earnings Conference Call. After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay available at the same location.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jason Vollmer, Chief Financial Officer of MDU Resources Group. Thank you. Mr. Vollmer, you may now begin your conference.

Jason Vollmer

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to our year-end 2024 earnings conference call. You can find our earnings release and supplemental materials for this call on our website at www.mdu.com under the Investors tab.

Leading the discussion today with me is Nicole Kivisto, President and CEO of MDU Resources. Also with us today to answer questions following our prepared remarks are Rob Johnson, President of WBI Energy; and Garret Senger, our Chief Utilities Officer.

During the call, we will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. For more information about the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to vary from any forward-looking statements, please refer to our most recent SEC filings.

We may also refer to certain non-GAAP information. For the definition and a reconciliation