First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 6, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Art Harmon - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Marketing

Peter Baccile - President & Chief Executive Officer

Scott Musil - Chief Financial Officer

Jojo Yap - Chief Investment Officer

Peter Schultz - Executive Vice President

Chris Schneider - Senior Vice President, Operations

Bob Walter - Executive Vice President of Capital Markets and Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Ki Bin Kim - Truist

Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank

Craig Mailman - Citi

Vince Tibone - Green Street Advisors

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Nick Thillman - Baird

Mike Mueller - JPMorgan

Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho

Tayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank

Brendan Lynch - Barclays

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Fourth Quarter Results Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Art Harmon, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Marketing. Please go ahead.

Art Harmon

Thanks a lot, Dave. Hello, everybody, and welcome to our call.

Before we discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and our initial guidance for 2025, let me remind everyone that our call may include forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's expectations, plans and estimates of our prospects. Today's statements may be time-sensitive and accurate only as of today's date, February 6, 2025. We assume no obligation to update our statements or the other information we provide.

Actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements, and factors which could cause this are described in our 10-K and