Watch The 2-Year Treasury Yield For Fed Cut Insights

Jason Tillberg
1.53K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Whenever the 2-year Treasury yield is more than 1% below the Fed funds rate, the Fed tends to cut rates soon after.
  • The recent peak difference in rates was 1.51% in September, prompting the Fed to cut rates from 5.33% in August to 4.33% in January 2025.
  • The Fed is currently pausing rate cuts as the 2-year Treasury yield has risen to 4.21%, close to the Fed funds rate of 4.33%.
  • I predict rates will fall, and a recession is likely, but current policies may boost productivity and act as a deflationary force.

United States savings bonds of varying amounts

Jitalia17

I've made the case that whenever the difference between the 2-year treasury yield and the Fed funds rate exceeded 1 percent, the Fed would cut interest rates soon after.

There is a very clear correlation between the 2-year

This article was written by

Jason Tillberg
1.53K Followers
Jason Tillberg has been interested in economics and investing since he was a teenager. Right out of High School, in the summer of 1996, he got a job as a cold caller with Stratton Oakmont (Firm from Wolf of Wall Street fame), but it only lasted about a month before he realized he wasn't quite ready for the stresses of being a stockbroker. Jason then started working in manufacturing from jewelry components to printed circuit boards over the next 7 years. Eventually, as manufacturing was off-shored, at the age of 25, he went back into the investment business and became a stock broker and then a registered investment advisor during the real estate boom bust and the great recession. After getting married, he moved upstate NY and starting a new family. He closed up his investment firm and focused on raising his 3 children and pursed other various jobs. Having been in manufacturing, he learned about productivity and efficiency. These lessons carried over well to understanding inflation and it can be greatly impacted by the cost sheet. This gave Jason an unique understanding of economics and investments. With a focus on economic data, Jason tries to forecast the future prospects for individual businesses and the overall economy with a specific focus on inflation. He's a fan of the following people to help give a perspective of his biases he may hold with regards to investment and economics: Adam Smith, Milton Friedman, Charles Schwab (Steel Tycoon), Peter Bernstein (Author), Jay Gould, Ben Franklin, Aristotle, to name a few.Jason currently works as a wood worker making hard wood roll top bread boxes and selling them on Etsy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About US2Y Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on US2Y

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
US2Y
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News