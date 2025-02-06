Watch The 2-Year Treasury Yield For Fed Cut Insights

Jason Tillberg has been interested in economics and investing since he was a teenager. Right out of High School, in the summer of 1996, he got a job as a cold caller with Stratton Oakmont (Firm from Wolf of Wall Street fame), but it only lasted about a month before he realized he wasn't quite ready for the stresses of being a stockbroker. Jason then started working in manufacturing from jewelry components to printed circuit boards over the next 7 years. Eventually, as manufacturing was off-shored, at the age of 25, he went back into the investment business and became a stock broker and then a registered investment advisor during the real estate boom bust and the great recession. After getting married, he moved upstate NY and starting a new family. He closed up his investment firm and focused on raising his 3 children and pursed other various jobs. Having been in manufacturing, he learned about productivity and efficiency. These lessons carried over well to understanding inflation and it can be greatly impacted by the cost sheet. This gave Jason an unique understanding of economics and investments. With a focus on economic data, Jason tries to forecast the future prospects for individual businesses and the overall economy with a specific focus on inflation. He's a fan of the following people to help give a perspective of his biases he may hold with regards to investment and economics: Adam Smith, Milton Friedman, Charles Schwab (Steel Tycoon), Peter Bernstein (Author), Jay Gould, Ben Franklin, Aristotle, to name a few.Jason currently works as a wood worker making hard wood roll top bread boxes and selling them on Etsy.