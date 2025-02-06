SPHB: Not The Right Time For High Beta Equities
Summary
- SPHB aggregates high beta equities, investing in the 100 S&P 500 stocks with the highest market sensitivity, rebalanced quarterly.
- High beta stocks underperformed in 2024 despite a robust equity market, highlighting the need for specific catalysts for these stocks to excel.
- High beta names perform best in rebound years following significant market sell-offs, often posting returns close to +30%.
- Current macro conditions, with high P/E levels and concentrated gains in the 'Mag 7', do not favor high beta equities; wait for a market correction.
