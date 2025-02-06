X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (XFABF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (OTCPK:XFABF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rudi De Winter - Chief Executive Officer

Alba Morganti - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Guy Sips - KBC Securities

Trion Reid - Berenberg

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Hello. And welcome to the X-FAB Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is George, and I’ll be your coordinator for today’s event. Please note this conference is being recorded and for the duration of the call you will be in a listen-only mode. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions towards the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I’d like to hand the call over to your host, Mr. Rudi De Winter, CEO to begin today’s conference. Please go ahead sir.

Rudi De Winter

Thank you. We have today also in the conference call Alba Morganti, CFO. Good evening everyone. So let me first walk over the highlights of the fourth quarter 2024. The revenue was $189 million excluding the impact of the IFRS, the revenue was $197 within the guided range and the EBITDA was $40 million excluding IFRS 15, impact the EBITDA was $22.8 also in the guidance and the EBIT was $10.6 million or 6% of sales. With respect to the 2025, we are planning for growth and Alba will go more in detail for that later.

Looking at the business side for the fourth quarter comparing versus a year ago, the CMOS and particularly the 180-nanometer did well due to good demand and the capacity expansions of 180-nanometer in particularly in our factory in France contributing to the growth. The 180-nanometer will be the growth driver also for 2025 due to our further expansions and the continued good demand on the for