Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Genevieve Cunningham - Senior Manager, Marketing Communications
Bernie Blegen - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hsing - Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tony Balow - Vice President of Finance
Conference Call Participants
Tore Svanberg - Stifel
Rick Schafer - Oppenheimer
Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank
Gary Mobley - Loop Capital
Quinn Bolton - Needham
Chris Caso - Wolfe
Joshua Buchalter - Cowen
Will Stein - Truist
William Kerwin - Morningstar
Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt
Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo
Genevieve Cunningham
[Call Starts Abruptly] and I will be the moderator for this webinar.
Joining me today are Michael Hsing, CEO and Founder of MPS; Bernie Blegen, EVP and CFO; and Tony Balow, Vice President of Finance. Earlier today, along with our earnings announcement, MPS released a written commentary on the results of our operations. Both of these documents can be found on our website.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone, that in the course of today's presentation, we may make forward-looking statements and projections within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty.
Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are identified in the Safe Harbor statements contained in the Q4 2024 earnings release and in our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K, which can be found on our website. Our statements are made as of today and we assume no obligation to update this information.
Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Bernie Blegen.
Bernie Blegen
Thanks, Gen. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q4 2024 earnings call.
In 2024, MPS posted its
- Read more current MPWR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts