Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Genevieve Cunningham - Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

Bernie Blegen - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Hsing - Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tony Balow - Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Rick Schafer - Oppenheimer

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Gary Mobley - Loop Capital

Quinn Bolton - Needham

Chris Caso - Wolfe

Joshua Buchalter - Cowen

Will Stein - Truist

William Kerwin - Morningstar

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt

Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

Genevieve Cunningham

[Call Starts Abruptly] and I will be the moderator for this webinar.

Joining me today are Michael Hsing, CEO and Founder of MPS; Bernie Blegen, EVP and CFO; and Tony Balow, Vice President of Finance. Earlier today, along with our earnings announcement, MPS released a written commentary on the results of our operations. Both of these documents can be found on our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone, that in the course of today's presentation, we may make forward-looking statements and projections within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are identified in the Safe Harbor statements contained in the Q4 2024 earnings release and in our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K, which can be found on our website. Our statements are made as of today and we assume no obligation to update this information.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Bernie Blegen.

Bernie Blegen

Thanks, Gen. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q4 2024 earnings call.

In 2024, MPS posted its