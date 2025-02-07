e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

KC Katten - Vice President-Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tarang Amin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mandy Fields - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Chappell - Truist Securities

Andrea Teixeira - JP Morgan

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Ashley Helgens - Jefferies

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Patty Kanada - Goldman Sachs

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Peter Grom - UBS

Linda Bolton Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Anna Lizzul - Bank of America

Mark Altschwager - Baird

KC Katten

Thank you for joining us today to discuss e.l.f. Beauty's Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results. I'm KC Katten, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. With me today are Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We encourage you to tune into our webcast presentation for the best viewing experience, which you can access on our website at investor.elfbeauty.com.

Since many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements, please refer to our earnings release and reports filed with the SEC, where you'll find factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. In addition, the company's presentation today includes information presented on a non-GAAP basis. Our earnings release contains reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP presentation and the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

With that, let me turn the webcast over to Tarang.

Tarang Amin

Thank you, KC, and good afternoon everyone. Today we will discuss the drivers of our third quarter results and our updated outlook for fiscal 2025. In Q3 we delivered another quarter of consistent category leading growth. We grew net sales 31%, delivered $69 million in adjusted EBITDA, and increased