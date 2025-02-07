Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Steve Sanghi - Chief Executive Officer
Eric Bjornholt - Chief Financial Officer
Rich Simoncic - Chief Operating Officer
Conference Call Participants
Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities
Blayne Curtis - Jefferies
Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler
Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs
Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho Securities
Chris Danely - Citi
Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley
Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities
Chris Caso - Wolfe Research
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Microchip's Q3 Fiscal '25 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Steve Sanghi, CEO. Thank you, Steve. You may begin.
Steve Sanghi
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone.
During the course of this conference call, we will be making projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions, and that actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to our press release of today as well as our recent filings with the SEC that identify important risk factors that may impact Microchip's business and results of operations.
In attendance with me today are Rich Simoncic, Microchip's COO; Eric Bjornholt, CFO; and Sajid Daudi, Head of Investor Relations.
I will comment on our restructuring and my observations since returning to Microchip as CEO. Eric will go over our third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial performance, and Rich will then review some product line updates. I will then provide an overview of the current business environment and our fourth
