Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Moore - President and CEO

Vance Fisher - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Farmer Brothers Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Today, the company filed its Form 10-Q and issued its second quarter results press release, which are available in the Investor Relations section of Farmer Brothers' website at farmerbros.com. The release is also included as an exhibit on the company's Form 10-Q and is available on its website and the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov. A replay of this audio-only webcast will also be available on the company's website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of this call.

Before we begin the call, please note all of the financial information presented is unaudited. And various remarks made by management during this call about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements represent the company's views as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any subsequent date. Results could differ materially from those forward-looking statements.

Additional information on factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements is available in the company's release and public filings. On today's call, management will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in assessing the company's operating performance. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is also included