Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Nilay Shah - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations
Jon Feltheimer - Chief Executive Officer
Jimmy Barge - Chief Financial Officer
Michael Burns - Vice Chairman
Brian Goldsmith - Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Beggs - Chairman, TV Group
Adam Fogelson - Chairman, Motion Picture Group
Jim Packer - President, Worldwide TV and Digital Distribution
Jeffrey Hirsch - President and CEO, Starz
Scott MacDonald - Chief Financial Officer, Starz
Alison Hoffman - President, Domestic Networks, Starz
Conference Call Participants
Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo
Thomas Yeh - Morgan Stanley
Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt
David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners
Matthew Harrigan - Benchmark
Brent Penter - Raymond James
Operator
Good day. And welcome to the Lionsgate Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]
Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Nilay Shah, EVP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nilay Shah
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for the Lionsgate Studios Corporation and Lionsgate Entertainment Corporation fiscal 2025 third quarter conference call. We’ll begin with opening remarks from our CEO, Jon Feltheimer; followed by remarks from our CFO, Jimmy Barge. After their remarks, we’ll open the call for questions. Also joining us on the call today are Vice Chairman, Michael Burns; COO, Brian Goldsmith; Chairman of the TV Group, Kevin Beggs; Chairman of the Motion Picture Group, Adam Fogelson; and President of Worldwide TV and Digital Distribution, Jim Packer. And from Starz, we have President and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch; CFO, Scott MacDonald; and President of Domestic Networks, Alison Hoffman.
The matters
- Read more current LGF.A analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts