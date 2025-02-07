Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) continues to progress towards commercialization, making solid progress across certification, manufacturing and financing in recent months. While the timing of commercialization could still push out, Joby is well positioned to launch without further diluting investors. This pushes risk to
Joby Aviation: Commercialization Is In Sight
Summary
- Joby Aviation made strong progress across certification, manufacturing, and financing in the third quarter.
- JOBY now has sufficient liquidity to achieve commercialization and potentially cash flow breakeven, reducing the risk of dilution.
- While uncertainty regarding the scalability of the business model still exists, I continue to believe Joby is the best positioned eVTOL company.
- Joby's leadership isn't really reflected in its enterprise value relative to peers, although this could just be due to Archer's overvaluation.
