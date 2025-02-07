Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Harshit Vaish - SVP of Corporate Development, Strategy & Investor Relations

Ariane Gorin - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Schenkel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Justin Post - Bank of America

Deepak Mathivanan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Naved Khan - B. Riley Securities

Trevor Young - Barclays

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Lee Horowitz - Deutsche Bank

Kevin Kopelman - TD Securities

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Expedia Group Q4 2024 Financial Results Teleconference. My name is Alex, and I'll be the operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

For opening remarks, I will turn the call over to SVP, Corporate Development, Strategy and Investor Relations, Harshit Vaish. Please go ahead.

Harshit Vaish

Good afternoon, and welcome to Expedia Group's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm pleased to be joined on today's call by our CEO, Ariane Gorin; and our incoming CFO, Scott Schenkel. As a reminder, our commentary today will include references to certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates are on a year-over-year basis, and any reference to expenses exclude stock-based compensation.

We will also be making forward-looking statements during the call, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results could materially differ due to factors discussed during this call and in our most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements. Our earnings release, SEC filings and