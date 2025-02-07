Eli Lilly Q4: Don't Miss Out On 2025 Gains, There's Limited Space Left

Summary

  • Eli Lilly’s momentum stems from blockbuster GLP-1 therapies (Mounjaro, Zepbound), fuelling revenue growth, long-term margin expansion, and an ethos driving America’s health focus across obesity and beyond.
  • LLY’s pipeline spans promising Alzheimer’s drug donanemab, precision oncology, and AI-led antimicrobials, with OpenAI-backed supercomputing hinting at unknowable high-value future breakthroughs.
  • The company’s Q4 showcased 45% revenue growth, robust margins, and manufacturing expansion, with Orforglipron nearing key readouts; yet competition, Medicare pricing, and valuation temper long-term horizons.

Since my first analysis of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)(NEOE:LLY:CA) in early January 2025 where I issued a Strong Buy rating, the stock has gained 10% in price. So far, it appears that my rating was indeed on

Oliver Rodzianko is an investment analyst specializing in the technology sector, grounded in timeless value principles. His expertise spans AI, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy, with a focus on companies that demonstrate resilient management and lasting competitive advantages. A trusted voice in financial analysis, Rodzianko’s insights are frequently highlighted as 'Must Reads' on Seeking Alpha, syndicated to Forbes via GuruFocus, and published on TipRanks.Rodzianko specializes in value trading at inflection points without leverage and without short interest. He typically holds investments for one to two years, selling them at fair value. Additionally, he models a wealth-preservation portfolio and employs advanced risk-mitigation strategies to protect against and capitalize on recessions and market crashes. Rodzianko Asset Management Rating System:Strong Buy: For value trading, Oliver Rodzianko anticipates an annual return of 30% or above for the time period specified in the analysis. For long-term investments, an annual return of 20% or above is expected for the time period specified in the analysis.Buy: For value trading, Oliver Rodzianko anticipates an annual return of 22.5% or above for the time period specified in the analysis. For long-term investments, an annual return of 15% or above is expected for the time period specified in the analysis.Hold: For value trading, Oliver Rodzianko anticipates an annual return of 15% or above for the time period specified in the analysis. For long-term investments, an annual return of 10% or above is expected for the time period specified in the analysis.Sell: For value trading, Oliver Rodzianko anticipates an annual return of at least 0%, but generally well below 10%, for the time period specified in the analysis. For long-term investments, he similarly expects an annual return of at least 0%, yet typically under 10%, for the time period specified in the analysis.Strong Sell: For value trading, Oliver Rodzianko anticipates zero or negative annual returns for the time period specified in the analysis. For long-term investments, he similarly anticipates zero or negative returns for the time period specified in the analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

