Since my first analysis of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)(NEOE:LLY:CA) in early January 2025 where I issued a Strong Buy rating, the stock has gained 10% in price. So far, it appears that my rating was indeed on
Eli Lilly Q4: Don't Miss Out On 2025 Gains, There's Limited Space Left
Summary
- Eli Lilly’s momentum stems from blockbuster GLP-1 therapies (Mounjaro, Zepbound), fuelling revenue growth, long-term margin expansion, and an ethos driving America’s health focus across obesity and beyond.
- LLY’s pipeline spans promising Alzheimer’s drug donanemab, precision oncology, and AI-led antimicrobials, with OpenAI-backed supercomputing hinting at unknowable high-value future breakthroughs.
- The company’s Q4 showcased 45% revenue growth, robust margins, and manufacturing expansion, with Orforglipron nearing key readouts; yet competition, Medicare pricing, and valuation temper long-term horizons.
