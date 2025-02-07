Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Powell - Director, IR

David Verret - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Kowalsky - JD Investments

Operator

Welcome to the Live Ventures FY 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Powell

Thank you, Jen. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Live Ventures First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call. Joining us this afternoon is David Verret, our Chief Financial Officer. Some of the statements we are making today are forward-looking and are based on our best view of our businesses as we see them today. The actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those outlined in our latest forms 10-K and 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements after this call, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

You can find our press release that we referenced on this call today in the Investor Relations section of the Live Ventures website. I will direct you to our website, liveventures.com or sec.gov for our historical SEC filings. I will now turn the call over to David to walk you through our financial performance.

David Verret

Thank you, Greg, and good afternoon, everyone. Let's jump right in and discuss the financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024. Total revenue for the quarter decreased 5.2% to approximately $111.5 million. The decrease is attributable to the Flooring Manufacturing, Retail-Flooring and Steel Manufacturing segments which decreased by approximately $6.7 million in the aggregate.

Retail-Entertainment revenue increased $700,000, or 3.3%, compared