Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Greg Secord - Head, IR
Mark Barrenechea - CEO and CTO
Madhu Ranganathan - President and Leader, Corporate Development
Todd Cione - President, Worldwide Sales
Conference Call Participants
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Bill Fitzsimmons - Jefferies
Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets
Stephanie Price - CIBC
Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets
Seth Gilbert - UBS
Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank
Richard Tse - National Bank Financial
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the OpenText Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to Greg Secord, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Greg Secord
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to OpenText's second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. With me on the call today are OpenText's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea; OpenText's President, Chief Financial Officer and Leader of Corporate Development, Madhu Ranganathan. And joining us for today's Q&A session are OpenText's President Worldwide Sales, Todd Cione; and OpenText's President and Chief Customer Officer, Paul Duggan. Today's call is being webcast live and recorded with a replay available shortly thereafter on the OpenText Investor Relations website, which is investors.opentext.com.
Earlier today we posted a press release on our website, including our investor presentation, a supplemental RPO disclosure, and all of those are available on the OpenText Investor Relations website. OpenText will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences. Susquehanna Financial Group on February 28, which is a virtual conference, Morgan Stanley Technology Conference on March 3 in San Francisco, where I'll be joined by Madhu, and the Scotiabank Telecom Media & Technology conference on Wednesday, March 5 in Toronto. I'll also be joined by Madhu.
- Read more current OTEX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts