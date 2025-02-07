Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Secord - Head, IR

Mark Barrenechea - CEO and CTO

Madhu Ranganathan - President and Leader, Corporate Development

Todd Cione - President, Worldwide Sales

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Bill Fitzsimmons - Jefferies

Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Seth Gilbert - UBS

Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank

Richard Tse - National Bank Financial

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the OpenText Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Greg Secord, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Greg Secord

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to OpenText's second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. With me on the call today are OpenText's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea; OpenText's President, Chief Financial Officer and Leader of Corporate Development, Madhu Ranganathan. And joining us for today's Q&A session are OpenText's President Worldwide Sales, Todd Cione; and OpenText's President and Chief Customer Officer, Paul Duggan. Today's call is being webcast live and recorded with a replay available shortly thereafter on the OpenText Investor Relations website, which is investors.opentext.com.

Earlier today we posted a press release on our website, including our investor presentation, a supplemental RPO disclosure, and all of those are available on the OpenText Investor Relations website. OpenText will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences. Susquehanna Financial Group on February 28, which is a virtual conference, Morgan Stanley Technology Conference on March 3 in San Francisco, where I'll be joined by Madhu, and the Scotiabank Telecom Media & Technology conference on Wednesday, March 5 in Toronto. I'll also be joined by Madhu.