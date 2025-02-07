Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason D’Eath - Cybersecurity Engineering Team

David Weinberg - Executive VP, COO & Director

John Vandemore - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jay Sole - UBS

Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Paribas Exane

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

John Kernan - TD Cowen

Rick Patel - Raymond James

Jesalyn Wong - Evercore ISI

Krisztina Katai - Deutsche Bank

Chris Nardone - Bank of America

Tom Nikic - Needham

Anna Andreeva - Piper Sandler

Sam poser - William Trading

Jason D’Eath

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Skechers' fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference Call. My name is Jason D’Eath and I lead the Cybersecurity Engineering Team here at the Skechers. I’ve been with the company since 2013. And my favorite style at SKX Float from Skechers basketball line.

Joining us on today's call are Skechers' Chief Operating Officer, David Weinberg; and Chief Financial Officer, John Vandemore. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone of the company's Safe Harbor statement. Certain statements made on today's call contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, including, without limitation, statements addressing the beliefs, plans, objectives, estimates, and expectations of the company and its future results and certain events.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from such