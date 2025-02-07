Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Salli Schwartz - Vice President of Investor Relations
Jacob Thaysen - Chief Executive Officer
Ankur Dhingra - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Dan Brennan - TD Cowen
Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners
Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research
Conor McNamara - RBC Capital Markets
Dan Arias - Stifel
Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley
Tycho Peterson - Jefferies
David Westenberg - Piper Sandler
Subha Nambi - Guggenheim
Sung Ji Nam - Scotiabank
Patrick Donnelly - Citi
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2024 Illumina Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Salli Schwartz, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Salli Schwartz
Hello, everyone and welcome to our earnings call for the fourth quarter and year-end 2024. During the call today, we will review the financial results we released after the close of market and offer commentary on our commercial activity, after which we will host a question-and-answer session. Our earnings release can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at illumina.com. Providing prepared remarks for Illumina today will be Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer; and Ankur Dhingra, Chief Financial Officer. Jacob will provide an update on the state of Illumina's business and Ankur will review our financial results for core alumina. As a reminder, we divested GRAIL in June of 2024 for a review of historical financial results for GRAIL and consolidated Illumina, please see our earnings release and our SEC filings.
We will be discussing non-GAAP results which includes stock-based compensation. We encourage you to review the GAAP reconciliation of these
