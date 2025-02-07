Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Belfiore - Director, IR

Sunny Sanyal - President and CEO

Shubham Maheshwari - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Young Li - Jefferies

Kyle Bauser - B. Riley Securities

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer

James Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Varex First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Chris Belfiore, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead Chris.

Christopher Belfiore

Good afternoon and welcome to Varex Imaging Corporation's earnings conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. With me today are Sunny Sanyal, our President and CEO; and Sam Maheshwari, our CFO.

Please note that the live webcast of this conference call includes a supplemental slide presentation that can be accessed at Varex website at vareximaging.com. The webcast and supplemental slide presentation will be archived on Varex's website.

To simplify our discussion, unless otherwise stated, all references to the quarter are for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. In addition, unless otherwise stated, quarterly comparisons are made year-over-year from the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 to the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Finally, all references to the year are to the fiscal year and not calendar year unless otherwise stated.

Please be advised that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions or projections about future events. These statements are based on current information, expectations, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could