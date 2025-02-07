The First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) is a fund specializing in IPOs, with a portfolio structured based on companies listed over the past 1,000 days and a strong bias toward technology and companies with above-average growth
FPX: An IPOs ETF Facing A Tough Comparison To Growth-Oriented ETFs
Summary
- The First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF focuses on recent IPOs, primarily in technology, with high growth potential but elevated risks and high valuations.
- FPX's portfolio includes notable IPOs like AppLovin, Palantir, and CrowdStrike, with a significant allocation to mid-cap stocks.
- Despite decent long-term gains, FPX has underperformed compared to other growth funds and the Russell 3000, with higher volatility.
- Given the current high interest rate environment, FPX's high-growth yet low-profitability profile makes funds like IUSG and IWP more attractive alternatives.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
