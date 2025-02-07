Kohl's: New CEO Has Time To Work On A Turnaround

Summary

  • Kohl's turned to a new CEO to attempt a turnaround. It remains in reasonable financial shape despite significant declines in comparable store sales.
  • Kohl's has $353 million in notes maturing in 2025, then no large note maturities until 2031.
  • Kohl's also looks capable of generating several hundred million in free cash flow before dividends.
  • Kohl's dividend is likely to be significantly reduced or suspended for now, though.
  • A stabilized business would make Kohl's an attractive acquisition target again.
Kohls Store

patty_c

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has struggled in recent quarters as its comparable store sales decline has accelerated. Some of the changes it made to attract new customers in recent years ended up turning off some of their existing customers, with

Elephant Analytics
11.4K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KSS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

