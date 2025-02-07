FNY: Dynamic Mid Cap Growth ETF Designed To Pick Low Quality Stocks

The Sunday Investor
6.37K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • FNY is a mid-cap growth fund that selects 225 securities with strong growth characteristics and weak value features. Its expense ratio is 0.70% and FNY has $428 million in AUM.
  • A return on assets is counted as a value screen, and as a result, FNY's Index systematically excludes these high-quality stocks. I view this as a serious flaw.
  • However, there's no denying that FNY's growth features are terrific. I calculated 14.34% and 19.39% one-year estimated sales and earnings growth rates. Its 25.02x forward P/E ratio is also solid.
  • Still, I prefer higher-quality mid-cap growth funds like IMCG, IWP, and VOT. I'll pick my favorite of these three based on a comprehensive factor-based analysis.
  • Overall, FNY isn't a bad choice, but it's not compelling enough to justify a 0.70% expense ratio. Therefore, I've assigned it a "hold" rating.

Quality Control

MarkPiovesan/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FNY) is one of only a handful of funds in its category with a ten-year track record, but that doesn't mean it's worth owning. With 225

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.37K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FNY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FNY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News