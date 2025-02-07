Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Tushla - Vice President of Investor Relations

Kyle Gano - Chief Executive Officer

Matt Abernethy - Chief Financial Officer

Eric Benevich - Chief Commercial Officer

Eiry Roberts - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Nadeau - TD Cowen

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Akash Tewari - Jefferies

Cory Kasimov - Evercore

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Malcolm Kuno - JPMorgan

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Marc Goodman - Leerink Partners

Jeffrey Hung - Morgan Stanley

Charlie Moore - Baird

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Ash Verma - UBS

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord

Myles Minter - William Blair

Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities

Ami Fadia - Needham

Uy Ear - Mizuho

Malcolm Hoffman - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's call will be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Vice President of Investor Relations, Todd Tushla.

Todd Tushla

Thank you, and a good Thursday afternoon to everyone. Welcome to Neurocrine Biosciences fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call.

Joining me today are Kyle Gano, Chief Executive Officer; Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer; Eric Benevich, Chief Commercial Officer; and Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer.

During our call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to review the risk factors discussed in our latest SEC filings. We'll go to Q&A after prepared remarks and as is our custom and with your help, we will try to get everyone's questions.