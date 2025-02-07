Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Erik Bass - Head of IR
Mark Pearson - President and CEO
Nick Lane - President, Equitable Financial
Onur Erzan - Head, AllianceBernstein Global Client Group and Private Wealth Business
Robin Raju - CFO
Jacqueline Marks - AllianceBernstein, CFO
Conference Call Participants
Ryan Krueger - KBW
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo
Suneet Kamath - Jefferies
Thomas Gallagher - Evercore
Alex Scott - Barclays
Jimmy Bhullar - JPMorgan
Jack Matten - BMO Capital Markets
Mark Hughes - Truist Securities
Michael Ward - UBS
Operator
Good morning, and welcome everyone to the Equitable Holdings Full Year and Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the call over to Erik Bass, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Erik Bass
Good morning, and welcome to Equitable Holdings full year and fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. Materials for today's call can be found on our website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Before we begin, I would like to note that some of the information we present today is forward looking and subject to certain SEC rules and regulations regarding disclosure. Our results may differ materially from those expressed in or indicated by such forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor language on Slide 2 of our presentation for additional information.
Joining me on today's call are Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings; Robin Raju, our Chief Financial Officer; Nick Lane, President of Equitable Financial; Jackie Marks, AllianceBernstein's Chief Financial Officer; and Onur Erzan, Head of AllianceBernstein's Global Client Group and Private Wealth Business.
During this call, we will be discussing certain financial measures that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles, also known as non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to
