Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCPK:BDNNY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Olof Grenmark - Head, Investor Relations

Mikael Staffas - President and Chief Executive Officer

Håkan Gabrielsson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ola Soedermark - Kepler Cheuvreux

Christian Kopfer - Handelsbanken

Johannes Grunselius - Norske Bank

Viktor Trollsten - Danske Bank

Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank

Ioannis Masvoulas - Morgan Stanley

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America

Daniel Major - UBS

Olof Grenmark

Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to welcome you to Boliden’s Q4 2024 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark and I am Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and followed by our CFO, Håkan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session, which we will start here in Stockholm.

Mikael, welcome.

Mikael Staffas

Thank you, Olof, and good morning, everybody, from me as well to a lovely morning here at

Stockholm with lovely weather. Let us just jump in very quickly into the presentation here and the highlights, and of course it's a very strong set of numbers that we are presenting today. We have a profit of 3.8 billion Swedish Krona. In there, there is a one-off insurance claim, as most of you will be aware of 935 million Krona. We also have very strong cash flow. To some extent -- we can be proud about this because to some extent we have worked to reduce cash from working capital. But also, as most of you will know who have been with us before, this is also very much of a timing issue where our cash flow is very volatile and we now managed to catch a point where it was very good for the end of the quarter.