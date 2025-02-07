Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCPK:BDNNY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2025 3:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Olof Grenmark - Head, Investor Relations
Mikael Staffas - President and Chief Executive Officer
Håkan Gabrielsson - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Ola Soedermark - Kepler Cheuvreux
Christian Kopfer - Handelsbanken
Johannes Grunselius - Norske Bank
Viktor Trollsten - Danske Bank
Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank
Ioannis Masvoulas - Morgan Stanley
Jason Fairclough - Bank of America
Daniel Major - UBS
Olof Grenmark
Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to welcome you to Boliden’s Q4 2024 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark and I am Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and followed by our CFO, Håkan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session, which we will start here in Stockholm.
Mikael, welcome.
Mikael Staffas
Thank you, Olof, and good morning, everybody, from me as well to a lovely morning here at
Stockholm with lovely weather. Let us just jump in very quickly into the presentation here and the highlights, and of course it's a very strong set of numbers that we are presenting today. We have a profit of 3.8 billion Swedish Krona. In there, there is a one-off insurance claim, as most of you will be aware of 935 million Krona. We also have very strong cash flow. To some extent -- we can be proud about this because to some extent we have worked to reduce cash from working capital. But also, as most of you will know who have been with us before, this is also very much of a timing issue where our cash flow is very volatile and we now managed to catch a point where it was very good for the end of the quarter.
- Read more current BDNNY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts