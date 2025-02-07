Shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) have been a solid performer over the past year, adding 22%, as the company has been able to raise prices to recover lost underwriting margin. That said, shares have pulled back about
Allstate: Improving Results But Lackluster Capital Returns (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Allstate shares have risen 22% over the past year, but recently pulled back 9% due to California wildfire concerns.
- Q4 results beat expectations with $7.67 EPS and 11% revenue growth, driven by price hikes and cost cuts.
- Investment income benefits from rising rates, but significant buybacks are not imminent, impacting share price potential.
- Despite strong fundamentals, limited upside is expected due to auto exposure and lack of clarity on capital returns; shares are rated as a hold.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About ALL Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on ALL
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-