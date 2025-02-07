Amazon: Why You Shouldn't Miss Out On Buying The Post-Earnings Dip
Summary
- Amazon's Q4 FY24 results met expectations, but weak Q1 FY25 guidance led to a 4% stock dip in after-hours trading. I think this is an opportunity to buy the dip.
- Amazon's focus on reducing per-unit costs in its retail commerce business and lower freight shipping costs can boost margins.
- AMZN's focus on chip design to reduce reliance on NVIDIA's GPUs and save costs via in-sourcing can lead to long term 50% EBIT margins for AWS.
- Despite trading at an 18% premium to comps, Amazon's margin levers, scale and growth prospects justify the valuation.
- High capex investments in FY25 may pressure FCF margins in FY25; this is a key risk to tolerate to some extent but also monitor for excessive degradation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About AMZN Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on AMZN
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-
|-
|-