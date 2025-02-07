Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is a biotechnology market leader. Its competitive advantages include scale, R&D, manufacturing efficiency, and distribution. The stock price has risen on improving results after the Horizon Therapeutics acquisition. Margins are rising, and the firm's pipeline is robust. Additionally, Amgen is a Dividend Contender with a
Amgen: Multiple Strengths, But The Valuation Is A Concern
Summary
- Amgen is a biotechnology leader with competitive advantages in scale, R&D, manufacturing efficiency, and distribution, bolstered by a robust pipeline and rising margins.
- I currently rate Amgen as a hold due to its fair valuation and intense competition from biosimilars.
- Amgen's dividend yield remains attractive, supported by a 14-year streak of increases, a moderate payout ratio, and strong free cash flow.
- The firm's leverage from the Horizon Therapeutics acquisition is manageable, ensuring continued dividend safety and potential mid-single-digit growth.
