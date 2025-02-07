Rates Spark: Bessent And Payrolls Key As We End A Tumultuous Week

  • We saw tightening between the 10yr Treasury yield and the 10yr SOFR rate into 43bp. That's down from the 50bp area over the turn of the year, which was rationalised, in our view, by the size of the US fiscal deficit.
  • Payrolls Friday is anticipated to be a Goldilocks outcome, but with a clear tint of macro firmness - nothing wrong with a 175k expectation for jobs growth and a 4.1% unemployment rate.
  • European Central Bank staff is also set to publish updated neutral rate estimates on Friday.

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Michiel Tukker, Benjamin Schroeder

Treasuries take a pause as they brace for a "not-half-bad" payrolls report

Scott Bessent's laser focus on the US 10yr yield continued to reverberate through Thursday's trading, but this time

Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

