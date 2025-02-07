SoFi: Excellent Results, Buy The Dip
Summary
- SoFi Technologies is a 'Buy/Strong Buy' due to robust member growth, record net sales, and profitability, despite a soft 1Q25 outlook.
- The fintech beat GAAP profit estimates significantly, achieving $0.29 per share, and saw a 600% jump in net profits in 4Q24.
- SoFi added 750K new customers in 4Q24, surpassing 10 million total, and achieved record high net sales and EBITDA in 2024.
- Despite a 10% stock drop post-earnings, SoFi's growth in sales, EBITDA, and customer base makes it a compelling buy on the dip.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
