Brookfield Corporation: Trump Administration's Priorities Match Bullish Sentiment

A.J. Button
11.85K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • On Monday, Brookfield got caught up in the selling of Canadian equities as the world awaited a deal between the US and Canada on border security.
  • Even before the deal was reached, the selling was unjustified.
  • As a company that owns US assets directly, BN isn't at risk from tariffs. Its renewables subsidiary exports power to the US, but that's just one subsidiary.
  • On the other hand, Brookfield benefits from Trump's spending priorities.
  • In this article, I explain why I'm bullish on BN ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings release.

2025 start button press concept. Businessman presses digital start button integrated into the year 2025, symbolizing beginning of new opportunities, projects, and business ventures for upcoming year.

2025 will be great for M&A

Supatman/iStock via Getty Images

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) (TSX:BN:CA) is scheduled to release its fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, February 11. The release is likely to be an important one as it will

This article was written by

A.J. Button
11.85K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BN
--
BN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News