Brookfield Corporation: Trump Administration's Priorities Match Bullish Sentiment
Summary
- On Monday, Brookfield got caught up in the selling of Canadian equities as the world awaited a deal between the US and Canada on border security.
- Even before the deal was reached, the selling was unjustified.
- As a company that owns US assets directly, BN isn't at risk from tariffs. Its renewables subsidiary exports power to the US, but that's just one subsidiary.
- On the other hand, Brookfield benefits from Trump's spending priorities.
- In this article, I explain why I'm bullish on BN ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings release.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About BN Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on BN
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-
|-
|-