S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Rebalance: Erie Indemnity Company, Eversource Energy And FactSet Research Systems Are The Latest Additions

Feb. 07, 2025 5:30 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.43K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats tracks an elite group of companies that have raised their dividends for a minimum of 25 consecutive years.
  • This index has just concluded its annual reconstitution, which was effective at the market close on Jan. 31, 2025.
  • Erie Indemnity Company, Eversource Energy and FactSet Research Systems have been added, which increases the membership list to 69 stocks.
  • The index maintained its large underweights in the Information Technology and Communication Services sectors.

Bull market in the US stock market

honglouwawa

By George Valantasis

The S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats® tracks an elite group of companies that have raised their dividends for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. This index has just concluded its annual reconstitution, which was effective at the market close

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.43K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News