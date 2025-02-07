Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joanne Chomiak - SVP, Corporate Tax & Treasury

David Maura - Chairman & CEO

Jeremy Smeltser - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Peter Grom - UBS

Peter Lukas - CJS Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2025 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Joanne Chomiak, SVP, Corporate Tax and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Joanne Chomiak

Thank you, Daniel. Welcome to Spectrum Brands Holdings Q1 2025 earnings conference call and webcast. I'm Joanne Chomiak, Senior Vice President of Tax and Treasury, and I will moderate today's call. To help you follow our comments, we have placed a slide presentation on the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.spectrumbrands.com. This document will remain there following our call.

Starting with Slide 2 of the presentation. Our call will be led by David Maura, our Chairman and Executive -- Chief Executive Officer; and Jeremy Smeltser, our Chief Financial Officer. After opening remarks, we will conduct the Q&A.

Turning to Slides 3 and 4. Our comments today include forward-looking statements, which are based upon management's current expectations, projections and assumptions and are, by nature, uncertain. Actual results may differ materially.

Due to that risk, Spectrum Brands encourages you to review the risk factors and cautionary statements outlined in our press release dated February 6, 2025, our most