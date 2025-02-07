Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), a cannabis REIT, has not performed well at all since my last buy rating on the stock on November 10, 2024. It has fallen by 28.6% on a total-return basis while the S&P 500 has been
Innovative Industrial Properties: Yielding Over 10%, The Valuation Is Substantially De-Risked
Summary
- Following the recent news of PharmaCann's default, IIPR yields a juicy 10.3%, and the current valuation prices in less than 1% annual growth in perpetuity.
- The dividend is expected to be covered by FFO, per analysts' forecasts, and the company's 84% AFFO payout ratio means it has room to handle drops in earnings.
- IIPR recently reached a deal with PharmaCann that helps stabilize things for both companies, although if PharmaCann can't refinance a particular loan by June, there could be trouble.
- Shorter-term investors should keep in mind that the stock is closer to a resistance level than a support level.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLCP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
