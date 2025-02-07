The artificial intelligence (AI) landscape is experiencing a seismic shift, with Chinese technology companies at the forefront of this revolution. DeepSeek (DEEPSEEK), a relatively unknown startup just a few months ago, has emerged as a formidable challenger to
DeepSeek: The ChatGPT Moment For China's Internet Companies
Summary
- The artificial intelligence landscape is experiencing a seismic shift, with Chinese technology companies at the forefront of this revolution.
- Companies like Alibaba, Tencent, Kuaishou, Baidu, and ByteDance are now doubling down on their AI investments, recognizing the potential for AI to transform their businesses and maintain global competitiveness.
- Moonshot AI, an Alibaba-invested AI start-up, launched its latest model, Kimi k1.5, in January 2025.
- Tencent's flagship LLM is Hunyuan-Large, an open-source model with 389 billion total parameters and 52 billion activated parameters.
