The Federal Reserve's record of forecasting has frequently led it to respond too late to changes in economic and financial conditions. In the most recent FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve changed its statement to support a pause in the current interest
Forecasting Error Puts Fed On Wrong Side Again
Summary
- The Federal Reserve’s record of forecasting has frequently led it to respond too late to changes in economic and financial conditions.
- Given that economic growth is a function of economic production and consumption, the inability to expand economic prosperity suggests the Fed’s current forecasts are likely once again overstated.
- Given that employment is the lynchpin of economic growth, the Fed’s current assessment of the labor market’s strength is a significant risk in its forecasting accuracy.
After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.
The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.
I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.
I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.