Saab AB (publ) (SAABF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Merton Kaplan

Good morning, and welcome to Saab's Q4 Presentation. I'm Merton Kaplan, Head of Investor Relations. As you saw this morning, we released another strong quarterly report. And for those of you who follow us closely, you also see that we are strengthening our growth journey further. So, we have a lot to talk about. And in the studio, I have our CEO Micael; and CFO Anna.

So, we'll start with handing over to you, Micael.

Micael Johansson

Thank you, Merton, and thank you for joining us this morning to take part in the presentation of the full-year report and also the quarter four report, of course. And I will jump right into the numbers. Looking at sort of the outlook that we had for '24, we stated that we will grow between 15% and 20%, and that our operating income must grow more than that, and that we would generate positive cash flow over the year.

And I think we had a very strong year. We increased our order intake with 24%, almost SEK 100 billion in order intake SEK 96.8 million, and also had another strong year for growth 23.4% organically, 23% of course. And last year was -- '23 was also 21.7%. So, we have had two consecutive really strong growth years. And we continuously improve our profitability which means that the EBIT now did grow 33%. And