Beo88

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

TikTok blowback? e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) falls sharply after lowering guidance due to soft January trends. (00:23) Amazon (AMZN) solid Q4 results upstaged by soft guidance, FX risks -updated. (01:29) Nikola (NKLA) considering bankruptcy filing: report. (03:11)

This is an abridged transcript.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is down 27% premarket after the company missed profit estimates and guided full-year revenue and EPS below consensus expectations.

Chief Financial Officer Mandy Fields said the company is taking a prudent approach to its guidance due to soft trends in January. "Our updated outlook for fiscal 2025 reflects an expected 27-28% year-over-year increase in net sales, as compared to an expected 28-30% increase previously," updated Fields.

During a media interview, Chief Executive Officer Tarang Amin pointed to TikTok confusion as a negative factor in January.

Fiscal year 2025 guidance for net sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS were all lowered due to the slow start to 2025.

However, ELF management believes the company is still in the early innings of unlocking the whitespace that it sees across the digital, color cosmetics, skin care and international parts of the business.

Despite a top- and bottom-line beat and AWS revenue in-line with expectations, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are lower in premarket trading.

For the final quarter of the year, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) beat on most metrics including a 61% surge in operating income underscoring the company’s successful attempt to rein in costs, resulting in a profit of $1.86 per share, beating the estimated $1.48.

Additionally, Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud platform, which generates most of Amazon’s profits, showed a 19% increase in revenue to $28.8B, an encouraging development considering underwhelming results from Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT). Net income improved 48% to $10.6B.

Subscription services sales increased 9.7% to $11.51B, slightly below the $11.58B estimate.

While the reported quarter results were solid, the underwhelming outlook is what weighs on shares as the company projects net sales for Q1 to be between $151B and $155.5B, representing growth of 5% to 9%, but coming up short of $158B estimates.

"I'm a bit disappointed," said Seeking Alpha analyst Marc Gerstein, "but not enough to alter my Buy recommendation. I've been and still am a long-term bull based on the superior skill AMZN has consistently shown in evolving its business...and is the leader in cloud. This train is still speeding along."

Hydrogen-truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is getting closer to filing for bankruptcy protection, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The people reportedly said that the company is working with law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman to evaluate its options.

The options may include a sale or a restructuring during bankruptcy proceedings, the people were quoted as saying.

Nikola did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Tesla increases Model X prices by $5,000 in the U.S.

Dallas Fed's Logan sees little room for more rate cuts, even if inflation nears target

Cloudflare targets 25% revenue growth for 2025 with strong AI and enterprise momentum

Catalyst watch:

Millrose (MRP) will begin trading after spinning off from Lennar (LEN). After the spinoff, Millrose will be an independent company that will engage in land purchases, horizontal development and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar, certain entities with which Lennar has a business relationship or ownership interest in.

Titan America (TTAM) is expected to start trading after pricing its IPO. The cement and concrete manufacturer aims to raise $100 million in the offering.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is up 0.7% at $71/barrel. Bitcoin is down 1.5% at $97,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.2% and the DAX is flat.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) surged over 22% after reporting mixed Q4 results, with revenue rising 18% Y/Y to $1.154B—its first billion-dollar quarter—topping estimates.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Employment Situation

9:25 am Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman will give a brief economic update and bank regulation remarks before the 2025 Wisconsin Bankers Association Bank Executives Conference.

10:00 am Consumer Sentiment

12:00 pm Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler will speak on "Entrepreneurship and Aggregate Productivity" before the 2025 Miami Economic Forum.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.