A few years ago, I considered T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) as a solid company with a high and sustainable dividend. Its underlying business was stable and capable of generating increasing profits over time. Being a highly successful dividend
T. Rowe Price: Innovator's Dilemma Threatens Its Future
Summary
- T. Rowe Price's failure to innovate and shift to passive ETFs has led to significant underperformance compared to BlackRock and continuous net outflows.
- The company's adherence to active investing, despite the growing popularity of passive ETFs, has resulted in a substantial gap in returns and market share.
- Despite a strong dividend yield and solid financial position, TROW's long-term growth prospects are bleak due to changing investor preferences.
- The future of TROW looks uncertain as it missed the passive ETF trend and continues to rely on a declining active management industry.
