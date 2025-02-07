Transportation ETFs: Tariffs Take The Wheel

Summary

  • While tariffs could potentially be harmful to transportation companies, the market reaction has been surprisingly mild despite several sell-side analyst downgrades.
  • Transportation ETFs have performed generally flat to slightly positive YTD, with certain subcategories of transportation stocks affected more than others.
  • Due to the current market uncertainty, it is important to know what is inside your transportation ETF.

Aerial view of traffic and overpasses

Thomas Northcut

Recent tariff news has caused a broad shock across the market, including international investments, the retail and manufacturing sector, and even ethereum. As a former transportation analyst, its effect on the transportation sector has caught my attention.

SymbolLast Price% Chg

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IYT--
iShares Transportation Average ETF
XTN--
SPDR® S&P Transportation ETF
FTXR--
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
SUPL--
ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF
SHPP--
Pacer Industrials and Logistics ETF
Compare

