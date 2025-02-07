Higher real rates and higher valuations can coexist, even for extended periods. Historically, that is relatively common.1 With the market largely pricing in a Federal Reserve pause, lower rates don’t seem to be a potential catalyst to higher
Inflection Points: Back In The High Life Again
Summary
- Valuations can remain high despite higher real interest rates, provided nominal GDP growth remains strong and companies remain profitable despite higher borrowing costs.
- Risks to valuations such as irrational exuberance, margin contraction, earnings revisions, and market broadening may prove overhyped.
- Investors may be able to find opportunities in themes selling at valuations below the S&P 500 with improving fundamentals, valuations at S&P 500 levels with better fundamentals, and valuations at a slight premium with superior fundamentals.
