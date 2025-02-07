Inflection Points: Back In The High Life Again

Global X ETFs
3.37K Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Valuations can remain high despite higher real interest rates, provided nominal GDP growth remains strong and companies remain profitable despite higher borrowing costs.
  • Risks to valuations such as irrational exuberance, margin contraction, earnings revisions, and market broadening may prove overhyped.
  • Investors may be able to find opportunities in themes selling at valuations below the S&P 500 with improving fundamentals, valuations at S&P 500 levels with better fundamentals, and valuations at a slight premium with superior fundamentals.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Higher real rates and higher valuations can coexist, even for extended periods. Historically, that is relatively common.1 With the market largely pricing in a Federal Reserve pause, lower rates don’t seem to be a potential catalyst to higher

This article was written by

Global X ETFs
3.37K Followers
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News