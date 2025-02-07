Franklin U.S. Focused Growth SMA Q4 2024 Commentary

Feb. 07, 2025 8:00 AM ETAXON, NOW, ASML, DHR, MELI, MSFT, NVDA, TSM, MDB, AMZN, TMO, ADI
Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
(20min)

Summary

  • During Q4 2024, global stocks were pressured by investor concerns about economic growth, persistent inflation in some regions and the likelihood of further interest rate cuts in 2025.
  • The Focused Growth strategy posted absolute gains in six out of seven equity sector allocations during 4Q24.
  • Buoyed in part by the US Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cuts, we think the economy’s solid 2024 performance can extend into 2025.

Business Graph

teekid

Performance Review

  • During the fourth quarter of 2024 (4Q24), global stocks were pressured by investor concerns about economic growth, persistent inflation in some regions and the likelihood of further interest rate cuts in 2025. While Donald Trump's presidential victory and the potential for

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXON--
Axon Enterprise, Inc.
NOW--
ServiceNow, Inc.
ASML--
ASML Holding N.V.
DHR--
Danaher Corporation
MELI--
MercadoLibre, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News